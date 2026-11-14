Topeka’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and insurance. If you’re organized, people-focused, and like keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pascack Valley Medical Center (St. Francis Campus)

Pascack Valley Medical Center (St. Francis Campus) Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role in an orthopedic clinic, focused on patient registration, customer service, and accurate paperwork. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED and at least 1 year of office or customer service experience and want to grow in a healthcare setting with strong benefits and support.

Employer: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Location: Topeka, KS (hybrid or onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.12 – $28.60 hourly

Central admin role supporting Behavioral Health, Care Management, and Population Health teams. You’ll manage calendars, meetings, projects, and department events, helping keep big health initiatives on track. Comes with strong benefits like 401(k) match, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and the option to work hybrid if you live in KS or MO.

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations

Location: Topeka, KS (works on Eastern Time hours)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $22.59 – $58.85 (base pay range)

High-level EA role supporting a Vice President in a fast-paced, national healthcare organization. You’ll handle complex calendars, travel, meetings, presentations, and confidential info, and often act as the VP’s right hand. Best for someone with 3–5 years of executive assistant experience and advanced Microsoft Office skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.