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🔧 Topeka KS Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
Topeka has steady demand for people who keep buildings, vehicles, and facilities in top shape. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.
Maintenance Technician – State-of-the-Art Plant
- Employer: Mars
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Not listed
Work on advanced packaging and processing equipment in a modern Mars facility. Strong fit if you have industrial maintenance or military mechanical/electrical experience and want great training, solid benefits from day one, and long-term career growth.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Topeka, KS (on-the-road, client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, using your own equipment and supplies. Good for someone who likes working independently, takes pride in a spotless finish, and has reliable transportation.
Housekeeper / Laundry Aide – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Advena Living
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a long-term care community clean, safe, and comfortable for residents by handling room cleaning and laundry. Part-time hours with a path to full-time benefits if you move into a full-time role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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