Looking for a new four-legged friend in Topeka, KS? These adoptable dogs at Helping Hands Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Pomeranian / Siberian Husky mix

Pomeranian / Siberian Husky mix Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Black and tan

Weight: 24.2 lbs

Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Phone: (785) 233-7325

Ducky is a unique mix with a striking black-and-tan coat and a handy medium size. If you’re looking for a dog who isn’t too big or too small, he could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Color: White with brindle markings

markings Weight: 37 lbs

Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Phone: (785) 233-7325

Rosie Bell has a beautiful white coat with brindle patches and a nice medium build. She’s ready for someone who will give her time, love, and a comfy spot to relax.

👉 Meet Rosie Bell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Anatolian Shepherd mix

Boxer / Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Weight: 46 lbs

Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Phone: (785) 233-7325

Adoption help: A portion of her adoption fee is sponsored by CPR Cell Phone Repair

Eclipse is a 46-pound sweetheart who loves people and soaking up attention. She already knows how to sit and lie down, and she’s working on feeling more confident when meeting new dog friends. With part of her fee sponsored, she’s an especially great choice if you’re ready to open your home and heart.

👉 Meet Eclipse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Topeka, consider visiting Helping Hands Humane Society or giving them a call at (785) 233-7325 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.