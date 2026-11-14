undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Topeka, KS Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Topeka’s leadership job scene is active right now, with options in finance, engineering, and nonprofit work. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) a management role, these are three strong picks.
General Manager – TitleMax
- Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Pay: $24.00/hour + performance bonuses
Run a high-energy financial services store, lead a team, and grow revenue while keeping operations compliant and smooth. Comes with paid training, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO), and clear paths to advance across multiple brands.
Deputy Regional Aviation Program & Business Development Lead – Midwest Region
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Topeka, KS (Midwest regional role)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Expected salary $153,000 – $275,100
Senior “seller-doer” role shaping aviation projects across the Midwest—mix of business development, client strategy, and leading complex airport/aviation programs. Ideal if you have 15+ years in aviation, strong client relationships, and want a high-impact, high-responsibility leadership position with a major engineering firm.
Development Director
- Employer: LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $55,000 – $60,000 per year
Lead fundraising and donor relations for a local nonprofit helping child abuse victims, including a $2.2M capital campaign for facility expansion. Great fit if you have nonprofit development experience and want a mission-driven leadership role with events, grants, and donor strategy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply after tweaking your resume to match the key duties and skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.