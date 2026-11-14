Topeka’s leadership job scene is active right now, with options in finance, engineering, and nonprofit work. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) a management role, these are three strong picks.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands

Community Choice Financial Family of Brands Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $24.00/hour + performance bonuses

Run a high-energy financial services store, lead a team, and grow revenue while keeping operations compliant and smooth. Comes with paid training, strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO), and clear paths to advance across multiple brands.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Topeka, KS (Midwest regional role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Expected salary $153,000 – $275,100

Senior “seller-doer” role shaping aviation projects across the Midwest—mix of business development, client strategy, and leading complex airport/aviation programs. Ideal if you have 15+ years in aviation, strong client relationships, and want a high-impact, high-responsibility leadership position with a major engineering firm.

Employer: LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $55,000 – $60,000 per year

Lead fundraising and donor relations for a local nonprofit helping child abuse victims, including a $2.2M capital campaign for facility expansion. Great fit if you have nonprofit development experience and want a mission-driven leadership role with events, grants, and donor strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply after tweaking your resume to match the key duties and skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.