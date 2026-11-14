Topeka’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from car sales to digital ads to fully remote insurance work. If you’re good with people and like hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote – U.S. (hiring from Topeka, KS)

Type: Full-time, commission-based, flexible schedule

Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)

This is a 100% remote life insurance sales role where you meet clients virtually, use a proven national sales system, and get one-on-one coaching and training. Best for self-motivated sellers who want flexible hours and uncapped, performance-based pay.

Employer: DriveTime Automotive Group

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + monthly bonus share (exact amount not listed)

This role mixes sales and dealership operations—helping customers find the right car and financing, handling store opening/closing, and managing inventory and paperwork. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, tuition reimbursement, wellness program, and clear growth paths, plus a consistent schedule and Sundays off.

Employer: Insight Global

Location: Topeka, KS (training in Topeka or Lenexa)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000/year + full benefits

Schedule: Onsite 5 days/week for ~6 months, then hybrid (3 days onsite); Fridays always onsite in Topeka

You’ll run 12–15+ paid media campaigns across Meta and Google—building, launching, and optimizing ads, then explaining results and strategy to clients. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of hands-on paid ads experience, like data, and enjoy client-facing work with a clear training plan and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.