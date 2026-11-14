Topeka has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. Most of these are full-time roles with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $16.00/hour

Overnight role focused on patrolling sites, access control, and de-escalating issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid training, free uniforms, weekly pay, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, flexible sites/shifts

Pay Range: $14.00–$21.00/hour

Good fit if you like variety and can work different locations and schedules. Same benefits package as the 3rd shift role, with a wider pay range based on assignment and experience.

Employer: Stormont Vail Health

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, days (exempt)

Senior leadership role running the entire security program for Stormont Vail Health. You’ll oversee security staff, budgets, investigations, cameras, access control, and emergency planning across multiple locations.

Employer: Capitol Federal® Savings Bank

Location: Topeka & Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Hands-on technical job installing and maintaining IP cameras, access control, alarms, and video systems for bank branches. Ideal if you have 3–5 years with electronic security systems and like field work plus problem-solving.

Employer: Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations

Location: Topeka, KS (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Mobile and stationary surveillance work on insurance claims (workers’ comp, liability, etc.). You’ll document claimant activity, work odd hours as needed, and use video and tech tools; benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid holidays, and vacation accrual.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—public safety roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.