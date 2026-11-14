Topeka’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from banks to grocery aisles to stylish showrooms. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Part-time

Pay: Training pay $18/hr , then $15/hr base + uncapped commission ; average annual earnings after training: $40,000–$60,000+

, then ; Perks (PT): 401(k) with match, employee discounts, Employee Assistance Program, potential access to broader company benefits

Help customers design their homes in a modern showroom while earning base pay plus commission with no cap. Good fit if you enjoy sales, interior style, and want income that can grow with your performance.

Employer: Heritage Bank

Heritage Bank Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time

Pay: From $60,000 per year

Schedule: Monday–Friday 7:30am–5:30pm , Saturday 8:30am–12:00pm (varies)

Monday–Friday , Saturday (varies) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid sick time, paid time off

Lead the teller line, coach staff, and handle complex transactions while still working directly with customers. Ideal if you have 3+ years banking supervisor experience and want a stable, in-person leadership role with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Part-time

Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Keep the dairy section stocked, clean, and organized while helping shoppers find what they need. Good for someone who likes a fast-paced grocery setting, can lift up to 50 lbs, and enjoys friendly customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.