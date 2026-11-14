Topeka has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building stronger families. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and mostly full-time.

Employer: Equi-Venture Farms, LLC.

Equi-Venture Farms, LLC. Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time (day, afternoon, and overnight shifts)

(day, afternoon, and overnight shifts) Pay: $14.50 – $16.50 per hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a small, family-owned setting. Flexible shifts, health insurance for full-time staff, and bonus programs (including perfect attendance and referrals) make this a good fit if you’re caring, reliable, and like one-on-one work.

Employer: Kansas Children's Service League

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri with ~10 evening hours/week + some weekends)

(Mon–Fri with ~10 evening hours/week + some weekends) Pay: Up to $19.23 per hour

Help run parent groups, cafes, and councils that prevent child abuse and support high‑risk families. Good for strong communicators who like community outreach, data tracking, and working directly with parents across Shawnee County.

Employer: Auburn-Washburn USD 437

Location: Tallgrass Student Learning Center, Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time , 9 months/year , 8 hours/day

, , Pay: $25.64 – $31.89 per hour (based on relevant experience)

Work closely with a student (or small group) needing extra behavioral and emotional support, using structured programs and trauma‑informed care. Great if you’re calm under pressure, interested in special education, and want school-year hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.