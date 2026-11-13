📢 Try Creativebug’s no-pressure craft challenges with your library card

If you’ve been curious about those “daily” craft challenges but don’t want more homework in your life, the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library has an easy, low-stress option.

With your library card, you get free access to Creativebug, a website with hundreds of short video classes on crochet, sewing, jewelry, cake decorating, and more. There’s a special section of Daily Practice classes, like a 30-day crochet sampler where you make small squares that can become a wall hanging.

The article reminds you that “daily” doesn’t have to mean every single day. You can:

Skip ahead if you already know the basics

Watch short lessons (often under 10 minutes ) and practice when you have time

) and practice when you have time Rewatch videos and use the downloadable PDF instructions

Go at your own pace, even if it takes weeks or months

Use your card to log in to Creativebug through the library’s website and start a fun, low-pressure craft habit.