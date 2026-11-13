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📢 Use your library card for low-pressure online craft classes
📢 Try Creativebug’s no-pressure craft challenges with your library card
If you’ve been curious about those “daily” craft challenges but don’t want more homework in your life, the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library has an easy, low-stress option.
With your library card, you get free access to Creativebug, a website with hundreds of short video classes on crochet, sewing, jewelry, cake decorating, and more. There’s a special section of Daily Practice classes, like a 30-day crochet sampler where you make small squares that can become a wall hanging.
The article reminds you that “daily” doesn’t have to mean every single day. You can:
- Skip ahead if you already know the basics
- Watch short lessons (often under 10 minutes) and practice when you have time
- Rewatch videos and use the downloadable PDF instructions
- Go at your own pace, even if it takes weeks or months
Use your card to log in to Creativebug through the library’s website and start a fun, low-pressure craft habit.
More Info: Artsy Crafty Library: No Pressure Crafting Challen...
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