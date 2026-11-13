Topeka’s education scene is busy right now—good mix of classroom roles and flexible remote work tied to teaching and testing.

Employer: Topeka Public Schools (USD 501)

Topeka Public Schools (USD 501) Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, 2026–2027 school year

Salary: Per district Professional Agreement (not listed)

Teach in a child-centered elementary classroom using standards-based lessons, data, and tech to support all learners. Great fit if you hold a Kansas teaching license (ESOL preferred) and want to be part of a stable district with clear expectations and support.

Employer: Genesis Health Clubs – Wood Valley

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time (about 35 on-court hours/week)

Salary: Competitive hourly teaching commissions (exact amount not listed)

Competitive hourly teaching commissions (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, employee discounts, training & advancement

Full-time role teaching private lessons, clinics, and group programs for juniors and adults. Ideal if you’re a 4.0+ player with 1–5+ years of teaching, strong people skills, and want a long-term coaching career with leadership paths (Head Pro, Program Leader, Director).

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed for Topeka, KS but work is fully remote

Listed for but Type: Part-time, intermittent

Salary: Starting at $17.50/hour

Score teacher licensure assessments in areas like Dance, History, Music, Digital Literacy & Computer Science, Technology Engineering, Theater. Great side gig for licensed teachers or faculty who want remote, weekday scoring sessions a few times every 4–8 weeks.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed for Topeka, KS but work is fully remote

Listed for but Type: Part-time, intermittent

Salary: Starting at $17.50/hour

Remote scoring role for language educators or fluent speakers with a degree in languages like Assyrian, Farsi, Finnish, Greek, Punjabi, Swahili, Turkish, Vietnamese, Yiddish, and more. Flexible scoring sessions 2–3 times a year, Monday–Friday, perfect as an extra income stream.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.