📅 PHS Cheer Competes at State on Nov. 21

The Phillipsburg High School Cheer team is heading to STATE at the KSHSAA Game Day Spirit Showcase.

You’re invited to come support the Panthers as they compete on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, KS.

Event: KSHSAA Game Day Spirit Showcase

KSHSAA Game Day Spirit Showcase Team: PHS Cheer

PHS Cheer Date: November 21, 2026

Performance time: 9:31 AM

Location: Stormont Vail Events Center – Topeka, KS

The school shares that they’re excited for this opportunity and proud of all the hard work the team has put in.

If you can make the trip, come cheer them on and show your Panther pride!