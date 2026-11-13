Topeka’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across town.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour base , up to $22.05/hour with commission and incentives

, up to Highlights: Sell internet, TV, and mobile plans while earning commission and enjoying free/discounted services. Role is active and people-focused, with clear sales goals and training to grow your career. Must be able to work lawfully in the U.S. without sponsorship.

Employer: Men’s Wearhouse (Tailored Brands)

(Tailored Brands) Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in feed, but role is described as part-time)

(listed as full-time in feed, but role is described as part-time) Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Help customers with suits, rentals, and custom clothing in a team setting. Offers flexible schedules, tuition reimbursement, and strong employee discounts across Tailored Brands stores.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (see posting for pay transparency details)

Not listed (see posting for pay transparency details) Highlights: Mix of customer service, printing, and shipping work—great if you like variety and learning equipment. You’ll help with complex orders, operate printers and shipping tools, and keep the store running smoothly.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #6392

Location: 2630 SE California Ave, Topeka, KS 66605

Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27/hour , plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

, plus possible and performance incentives Highlights: Work mostly outdoors gathering carts and keeping the front of the store clean and welcoming. Comes with health, financial, and education benefits (Live Better U) and PTO options.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.