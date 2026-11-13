undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Topeka
Topeka’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate – Neighborhood Market #6585
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 335 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS 66606
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$29 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual or quarterly incentives
Prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, stock product, and keep things clean and food-safe. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education through Live Better U, and more).
Line Cook – Broil/Grill
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + competitive total rewards after 1 year, if eligible)
Grill steaks in a high-volume kitchen and become the “grill master” on the line. Weekly pay, a fun team culture, restaurant discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and more for eligible Roadies.
Shift Lead
- Employer: PepperJax Grill
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$17 per hour + tips
Lead shifts, coach crew members, and jump on the line to serve guests. You get free food on shift, tips, holiday closures, and room to grow into bigger leadership roles with PepperJax and Weis Restaurant Group.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.