Topeka’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 335 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS 66606

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$29 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual or quarterly incentives

Prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, stock product, and keep things clean and food-safe. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education through Live Better U, and more).

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + competitive total rewards after 1 year, if eligible)

Grill steaks in a high-volume kitchen and become the “grill master” on the line. Weekly pay, a fun team culture, restaurant discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and more for eligible Roadies.

Employer: PepperJax Grill

PepperJax Grill Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$17 per hour + tips

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and jump on the line to serve guests. You get free food on shift, tips, holiday closures, and room to grow into bigger leadership roles with PepperJax and Weis Restaurant Group.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.