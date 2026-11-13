Topeka’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the results at the end of the day. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Aspen Square Management

Aspen Square Management Location: Topeka, KS (Emory Lakes apartment community)

(Emory Lakes apartment community) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role getting apartments ready for new residents with basic remodeling, carpentry, drywall, painting, and general maintenance. You’ll handle things like light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, cabinets, countertops, and more. Comes with competitive pay, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and housing discount at their communities.

Employer: Waters Hardware

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Shop-based role repairing Stihl and other small 2-cycle equipment and processing customer work orders. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities at a locally owned store. Ideal if you have 3+ years small engine experience and like both tools and talking with customers.

Employer: Midwest Concrete Materials, Inc.

Location: 6130 SE Cardenas St, Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Outdoor, physical job helping maintain concrete block forms, equipment, and plant grounds. You’ll use hand tools, lift up to 50 lbs, and work in all kinds of weather while keeping safety first. Good fit if you want steady work and don’t mind getting dirty.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good local trade jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.