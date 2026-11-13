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📅 Free genealogy class for adults on Nov. 17 in Topeka
📅 Free class: Build your family tree
Curious about your family history? The Public Library is hosting a free genealogy class at Shawnee North Community Center, 300 NE 43rd St., Topeka, KS 66617.
On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 2:00–3:30 pm, you’ll learn how to use the free FamilySearch tool. Instructors will show you how to add people, photos, and documents, and help you get started or keep going with your research.
Details:
- Who: Adults 18+
- When: Nov. 17, 2026, 2:00–3:30 pm
- Where: Shawnee North Community Center
- Cost: Free
Reserve your spot online here: https://secure.rec1.com/KS/shawnee-county-ks/catalog/index/bc7635add366c8c3fe2c96ab727d6cd6?filter=c2VhcmNoPWZhbWlseSUyMHRyZWU=
More Info: Calendar • Building Your Family Tree - with the P...
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