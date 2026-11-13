⚖️ Topeka, KS Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Topeka’s legal scene is steady right now, with options in both public interest and regulatory work. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for a new chapter in your law career.

Employer: Kansas Office of Judicial Administration (Third Judicial District, Shawnee County)

Kansas Office of Judicial Administration (Third Judicial District, Shawnee County) Location: Topeka, KS (Shawnee County Courthouse)

(Shawnee County Courthouse) Type: Contract, Independent Contractor

Pay: $4,410 per month (effective January 1, 2027 ); no additional benefits

(effective ); Deadline: Open until filled

Contract role representing parents in Child in Need of Care (CINC) cases on the morning docket, with representation lasting the full case. Great fit if you want steady court time and are comfortable as an independent contractor.

To apply, send letter of application, resume, and CLE list (last 2 years) as a PDF to Chief Judge Steven R. Ebberts – steven.ebberts@kscourts.org.

Employer: Disability Rights Center of Kansas (DRC)

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000, depending on experience and salary history

Represent people with disabilities in civil rights and disability rights matters (fair housing, employment discrimination, ADA, IDEA, Medicaid, and more). Open to 0–5+ years’ experience, including new grads, with strong benefits, KPERS retirement, 100% employer-paid BCBS health premium for the employee, and a flexible hybrid schedule.

More details and full description: https://www.drckansas.org/about/job-openings/disability-rights-attorney-job-description.pdf/view

Employer: ITC Holdings Corp.

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role shaping electric transmission regulatory and legislative strategy across the Great Plains. You’ll track federal and state policy, work with regulators and legislators, represent the company in RTO committees, and help drive company strategy.

Requires 7+ years in electric utility regulatory work, strong knowledge of FERC, Federal Power Act, DOE, NERC, and state utility commissions, plus the ability to travel several times per month.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, pull your writing samples or CLE list, and reach out this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.