undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚖️ Topeka, KS Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Topeka’s legal scene is steady right now, with options in both public interest and regulatory work. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for a new chapter in your law career.
Attorney for CINC Panel (Parents) – Contract
- Employer: Kansas Office of Judicial Administration (Third Judicial District, Shawnee County)
- Location: Topeka, KS (Shawnee County Courthouse)
- Type: Contract, Independent Contractor
- Pay: $4,410 per month (effective January 1, 2027); no additional benefits
- Deadline: Open until filled
Contract role representing parents in Child in Need of Care (CINC) cases on the morning docket, with representation lasting the full case. Great fit if you want steady court time and are comfortable as an independent contractor.
To apply, send letter of application, resume, and CLE list (last 2 years) as a PDF to Chief Judge Steven R. Ebberts – steven.ebberts@kscourts.org.
Attorney – Disability Rights
- Employer: Disability Rights Center of Kansas (DRC)
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000 – $70,000, depending on experience and salary history
Represent people with disabilities in civil rights and disability rights matters (fair housing, employment discrimination, ADA, IDEA, Medicaid, and more). Open to 0–5+ years’ experience, including new grads, with strong benefits, KPERS retirement, 100% employer-paid BCBS health premium for the employee, and a flexible hybrid schedule.
More details and full description: https://www.drckansas.org/about/job-openings/disability-rights-attorney-job-description.pdf/view
Manager, Regulatory Strategy – Great Plains
- Employer: ITC Holdings Corp.
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role shaping electric transmission regulatory and legislative strategy across the Great Plains. You’ll track federal and state policy, work with regulators and legislators, represent the company in RTO committees, and help drive company strategy.
Requires 7+ years in electric utility regulatory work, strong knowledge of FERC, Federal Power Act, DOE, NERC, and state utility commissions, plus the ability to travel several times per month.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, pull your writing samples or CLE list, and reach out this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.