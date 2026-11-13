Topeka’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in manufacturing and industrial projects. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on work and real-world impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: Topeka, KS (plus other Mars sites)

(plus other Mars sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $108,160 – $148,720 per year

Lead regional controls, automation, and digital projects for Mars Wrigley, from idea to project close. You’ll design and integrate control systems, Factory IT, and automation for large capital projects, with up to 50% travel and strong growth and training support.

Note: There is also a contract posting for this same role on LinkedIn; details match this full-time listing.

Employer: Custom Dredge Works, Inc.

Location: Topeka, KS 66608

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $65,000 – $105,000 per year

Join a growing mid-sized engineering team designing semi-portable hydraulic dredging equipment. You’ll handle 3D CAD design (Autodesk Inventor preferred), support prototypes and production, and work across new product development and customer projects.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.