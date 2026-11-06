🏭 Topeka Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Topeka’s plants and warehouses are busy, and several employers are hiring to keep production moving. If you like hands-on work or leading teams on the floor, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.90–$18.40/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced, physical warehouse work loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, medical/dental/vision, parental leave, and employee discounts, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role in a food-manufacturing plant, supervising maintenance staff and keeping production lines running. Good fit if you have strong troubleshooting skills, know preventive maintenance, and are comfortable enforcing food safety and workplace safety rules.

Employer: Mars (Mars Wrigley Topeka)

(Mars Wrigley Topeka) Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: Not listed (includes annual bonus potential)

Front-line people leader role at a state-of-the-art candy plant, managing about 15 production associates on nights. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401k match, vacation, 12 paid holidays, sick pay, parental leave) and focuses on safety, quality, and continuous improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.