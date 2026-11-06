🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Seniors Ready for Adoption in Topeka

Topeka has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now — from tiny puppies to a gentle senior. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a great time to meet them.

Breed: Pekingese / Beagle ("Peagle")

Pekingese / Beagle ("Peagle") Age: Senior (about 13 years old)

(about 13 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Weight: About 16–18 lbs

About 16–18 lbs Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Topeka, KS)

Milo is a sweet, loving senior boy who just wants attention and petting. His family’s schedule has changed, and he’s spending too much time in his crate with not enough interaction. They want him to have a home where someone is around more often and can give him the love he craves.

If you’re home a lot and looking for a calm companion to dote on, Milo could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

(about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: White with black

White with black Weight: 11 lbs

11 lbs Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Norbert is a tiny pit bull puppy just starting out in life. With his white coat and black markings, he’s a striking little guy who will need a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a young pup.

👉 Meet Norbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

(about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Weight: 6.6 lbs

6.6 lbs Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Zelda is a tiny white pit bull puppy who’s still very young and small. She’ll need patient training, socialization, and lots of gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1 year 3 months)

(about 1 year 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Blue with white

Blue with white Weight: 35 lbs

35 lbs Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Drako is a young, medium-sized pit bull mix with a handsome blue-and-white coat. At just over a year old, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young enough to learn and grow with his new family.

👉 Meet Drako and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

(about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: White with black

White with black Weight: 16 lbs

16 lbs Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Hans is a growing pit bull puppy with a white coat and black markings. At around 3 months old, he’s ready to start basic training and bonding with his new people.

👉 Meet Hans and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 6 months)

(about 6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brown brindle with white

Brown brindle with white Weight: 37 lbs

37 lbs Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Bento is a brindle pit bull mix with white markings and a sturdy build. At about 6 months old, he’s in that fun, active teenage stage and will benefit from consistent training and play.

👉 Meet Bento and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

(about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 14.2 lbs

14.2 lbs Shelter: Helping Hands Humane Society

Phone: (785) 233-7325

Frank is a Lab–Cattle Dog mix puppy, likely to be smart and active as he grows. With his black-and-white coat and puppy energy, he’ll need a family ready for exercise and training.

👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Topeka, KS, please consider visiting Helping Hands Humane Society or reaching out to Milo’s owner to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.