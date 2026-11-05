🚚 Topeka Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Topeka’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, warehousing, and distribution all hiring. If you like active work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Minotaur Hauling and Freight LLC

Minotaur Hauling and Freight LLC Location: Topeka, KS (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $20.20 – $23.40 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, tuition reimbursement, profit sharing, and more

Hands-on warehouse role loading and unloading freight, organizing pallets, and keeping shipments moving on time. Good fit if you’re dependable, like physical work, and want on-the-job training plus room to grow in freight and logistics.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.17 per hour

Shift: 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM (hours may vary)

Move freight across the dock using forklifts, pallet jacks, and hand trucks, and help secure and check loads. Great if you want evening hours, steady physical work, and experience with a major national carrier.

Employer: The J. M. Smucker Company (Topeka Distribution Center)

(Topeka Distribution Center) Location: Topeka, KS

Type: Part-time (Sat–Mon, 6 AM – 6 PM )

(Sat–Mon, ) Pay: $33.75 per hour + $1,000 retention bonus

Lead role helping the shift supervisor with shipping, receiving, inventory, safety, and training other team members in a food distribution setting. Strong pick if you have warehouse experience and want lead responsibilities with a well-known brand.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.