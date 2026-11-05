🏥 Topeka, KS Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Topeka’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and long‑term care centers are all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, allied health, pharmacy, or dental, there’s a solid mix of bedside, clinic, and travel options here.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 335 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50–$32.50/hr + bonuses, benefits

Hands-on community pharmacy role for students enrolled in an accredited pharmacy school. You’ll help process prescriptions, support patient counseling, manage inventory, and learn in a busy retail setting with strong benefits and paid education support.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: PRN / Weekend shift

Work weekend PRN shifts doing high-quality ultrasound exams in a 378-bed hospital with a long history in Topeka. ARDMS (or ability to get it within 1 year) and BLS are required; great if you want extra income and flexible hours.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time, outpatient, Mon–Fri 7am–4pm

Join a busy interventional pain clinic with 2 physicians, strong RN and support staff, no call, no weekends, and no opiate prescribing. New grads are welcome, with mentorship, base salary, sign-on, relocation, CME, malpractice, and full benefits in a low cost-of-living city.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Travel, Full-time, 13-week contract, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: Up to $2,706/week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

13-week Cath Lab contract, 40 hrs/week, days, with aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and travel/lodging stipends for eligible travelers. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab experience; no new grads.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Travel, Full-time, 13-week contract, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Up to $2,706/week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

Another HCS 24/7 Cath Lab contract, this time 8a–6p, 10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week. Same strong travel perks and benefits, with day-1 health coverage and 24/7 clinical support; 1+ year experience required.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Around $2,500/week (plus housing/allowances)

Cardiac Cath Lab Tech role supporting diagnostic and interventional cardiology, EP, and IR in a community hospital. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab experience, BLS, CCI or ARRT (KS license if ARRT), with housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), CE, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Midwest Health, Inc.

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time

Lead and supervise CNAs while providing direct care in a long‑term care setting. You’ll handle assessments, meds, treatments, charting, and survey readiness—ideal if you like steady resident relationships and a leadership role on the floor.

Employer: HMG Healthcare

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time

Hands-on CNA role in skilled nursing/rehab, focusing on ADLs, vitals, mobility, and resident comfort. HMG offers competitive pay, PTO, medical/dental, early wage access, tuition help, and 401(k) in a mission-driven, post-acute setting.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Location: Topeka-area territory

Topeka-area territory Type: Full-time, field-based, ~15% travel

Use your RN background to educate patients and HCPs on IV infusions and self-injections, plus help with access/reimbursement support. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and active RN license, with strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) in a more education- and outreach-focused role.

Employer: Stormont Vail Health

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: PRN, perioperative / ambulatory surgery

Float between ambulatory surgery and hospital settings, giving pre-, intra-, and post-op care including high-risk meds and sedation. Great fit for RNs with ACLS/PALS (within 90 days) who want flexible PRN hours in a periop environment.

Employer: Stormont Vail Health

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Part-time, 12 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Support RNs on an intermediate care unit with ADLs, vitals, sterile and non-sterile procedures, and clerical tasks. Requires first semester of nursing school, MA/PCT program, or a related certification (like CNA/EMT); good entry point into hospital care.

Employer: Stormont Vail Health

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time, days, 40 hrs/week

Clinic-based LPN role in a diabetes and endocrine practice—day shifts, no 12s. You’ll room patients, support providers, give education, and work in the EMR; perfect if you want steady weekday hours and chronic-disease management experience.

Employer: Specialized Dental Partners / O’Neal Endodontics

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time

Established endodontic practice with 5 ops and CBCT, strong referrals, and a partner planning to retire in 2028. Offers clinical autonomy, defined path to partnership, competitive production-based pay, and loan relief support for a specialist ready to put down roots.

Employer: HMG Healthcare

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: PRN

Serve as a charge nurse in a post-acute/long-term care setting, providing direct care, meds, and team coordination. Requires a current Kansas LVN or RN license and BLS, with access to HMG’s benefits, tuition reimbursement, and career growth for regular staff.

Employer: Presbyterian Manors of Mid America – Topeka Presbyterian Manor

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Part-time, weekdays, 4 hrs/day

Pay: Starting at $17/hr + shift & weekend differentials

Great short-shift role for a CMA or CNA helping residents with showers and daily care in assisted living. Faith-based, non-profit community with loan payment help, health insurance, CEUs, 403(b), and tuition support.

Employer: HMG Healthcare

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time (6a–2p or 2p–10p)

Similar to the other Tanglewood CNA listing, this one calls out day and evening shifts. You’ll handle ADLs, vitals, mobility, and documentation with the same PTO, medical/dental, early wage access, tuition help, and 401(k) package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are flexible on shifts and experience, especially if you’re eager to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.