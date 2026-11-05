🍽️ Topeka Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Topeka’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to pizza and wings. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, there are several solid options hiring today.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Washburn University, Topeka, KS

Salary: $20.00–$24.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This role helps the Executive Chef run the campus kitchen, from cooking to supervising staff and keeping everything safe and clean. Good fit if you have 2+ years kitchen manager experience and want steady hours, free shift meals, free uniforms, and full benefits.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Washburn University, Topeka, KS

Salary: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead campus catering events from setup to cleanup, supervise catering staff, and handle last‑minute changes with event hosts. Great if you have 2+ years catering experience, like event work that changes day to day, and want benefits plus free shift meals and uniforms.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same position.)

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Topeka, KS

Salary: $11.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Make pizzas, help customers at the counter and on the phone, and keep the store running smoothly. Good entry job or side gig with flexible hours and room to grow into management.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Topeka, KS

Salary: $13.00–$15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Run shifts, manage inventory and cash, and lead the team to hit store goals. Ideal if you’re organized, like being in charge, and want a clear path from assistant manager to general manager or even franchise owner.

Employer: Wingstop – Vibe Restaurants

Location: Topeka, KS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (assistant manager role)

Help run daily operations, handle cash, watch labor and food costs, and coach the crew. Good match if you have 1–2 years food-service leadership, can work nights/weekends, and like a fast, on-your-feet job.

Employer: Wingstop – Vibe Restaurants

Location: Topeka, KS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely hourly/shift leadership

Lead shifts, handle guest issues, and help train team members while keeping food quality and speed on point. Nice step up if you’ve been a strong crew member and want leadership experience without jumping straight into full management.

Employer: Recover-Care Healthcare

Location: Topeka, KS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Prepare meals for residents in a care setting, follow menus and recipes, and keep high standards for food safety and cleanliness. Good if you like a steady, mission-driven kitchen job with benefits like health insurance, 401K, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers promote from within and have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.