🔧 Topeka Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Topeka has a steady stream of building, cleaning, and maintenance jobs right now, from entry-level housekeeping to skilled maintenance tech roles.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Coreworks

Coreworks Location: Aldersgate Village, Topeka, KS

Aldersgate Village, Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.50–$13.00 per hour

No experience needed, weekday schedule, and you’ll work in a senior living community doing light cleaning, making beds, and keeping rooms and halls tidy. Comes with a robust benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, discounts, and more) and on-the-job training.

Employer: LB&B Associates Inc / TeamGOV

Location: Federal Building, Topeka, KS

Federal Building, Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.47 per hour + $5.09/hr Health & Welfare (up to 40 hrs/week)

Great fit if you have 4+ years of hands-on maintenance experience (painting, carpentry, plumbing, masonry, electrical). You’ll handle repairs, small projects, and general upkeep in a federal facility; commercial HVAC experience is a big plus.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Location: Topeka, KS (long-term care facility)

Topeka, KS (long-term care facility) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll collect, wash, dry, fold, and deliver linens and clothing in a care facility. Offers free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, and training, with potential access to more benefits depending on hours and location.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Location: Topeka, KS (long-term care facility)

Topeka, KS (long-term care facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping, laundry, and floor care teams in a healthcare setting. This role mixes hands-on cleaning with supervising staff, scheduling, training, and record-keeping. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and nationwide transfer options.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Location: Topeka, KS (long-term care facility)

Topeka, KS (long-term care facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line role keeping resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe. Previous experience helps but isn’t required, and you get training, telemedicine, discounts, and career development support.

Employer: Reser’s Fine Foods

Location: Topeka, KS (food manufacturing plant)

Topeka, KS (food manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $3,000

Industrial maintenance role doing preventive and urgent repairs on production equipment in a refrigerated food plant. Requires 1–3 years as a multi-craft tech plus basic mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic skills. Offers full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holiday pay.

Employer: Bob's Janitorial Service

Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week, evenings)

Pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour

Light evening cleaning of offices: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, restrooms, break rooms, and glass. Good side job with a flexible schedule; commercial cleaning experience helps but isn’t required.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.