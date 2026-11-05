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🔧 Topeka Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Topeka has a steady stream of building, cleaning, and maintenance jobs right now, from entry-level housekeeping to skilled maintenance tech roles.
Here are several solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.
HOUSEKEEPER (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Coreworks
- Location: Aldersgate Village, Topeka, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.50–$13.00 per hour
No experience needed, weekday schedule, and you’ll work in a senior living community doing light cleaning, making beds, and keeping rooms and halls tidy. Comes with a robust benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, discounts, and more) and on-the-job training.
Facilities General Maintenance Worker (Federal Building)
- Employer: LB&B Associates Inc / TeamGOV
- Location: Federal Building, Topeka, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.47 per hour + $5.09/hr Health & Welfare (up to 40 hrs/week)
Great fit if you have 4+ years of hands-on maintenance experience (painting, carpentry, plumbing, masonry, electrical). You’ll handle repairs, small projects, and general upkeep in a federal facility; commercial HVAC experience is a big plus.
Laundry Worker
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)
- Location: Topeka, KS (long-term care facility)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll collect, wash, dry, fold, and deliver linens and clothing in a care facility. Offers free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, and training, with potential access to more benefits depending on hours and location.
Environmental Services Department Manager
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)
- Location: Topeka, KS (long-term care facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the housekeeping, laundry, and floor care teams in a healthcare setting. This role mixes hands-on cleaning with supervising staff, scheduling, training, and record-keeping. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and nationwide transfer options.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)
- Location: Topeka, KS (long-term care facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line role keeping resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe. Previous experience helps but isn’t required, and you get training, telemedicine, discounts, and career development support.
Maintenance Technician 1st Shift – Up to $3000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Reser’s Fine Foods
- Location: Topeka, KS (food manufacturing plant)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $3,000
Industrial maintenance role doing preventive and urgent repairs on production equipment in a refrigerated food plant. Requires 1–3 years as a multi-craft tech plus basic mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic skills. Offers full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holiday pay.
Evening Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Bob's Janitorial Service
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week, evenings)
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour
Light evening cleaning of offices: sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, restrooms, break rooms, and glass. Good side job with a flexible schedule; commercial cleaning experience helps but isn’t required.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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