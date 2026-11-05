📋 Topeka admin jobs with multiple full-time openings

Topeka has some solid office jobs open right now, from healthcare front desks to home care support. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Windsor Place At-Home Care

Windsor Place At-Home Care Location: Topeka, KS (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Busy home-care office where you’ll answer multiple phone lines, support about 40 staff, visit clients at home, and handle everyday office tasks. Great fit if you’re organized, friendly on the phone and in person, and comfortable with Microsoft Word and Excel (Excel test required). Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System

Location: Topeka, KS (on-site, not telework)

(on-site, not telework) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $59,228 – $76,998 per year (GS-7)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Why it’s appealing: Lead role coordinating community care and referrals for Veterans, managing schedules, records, and workflows across clinics. You’ll guide other support staff, help train new team members, and keep patient care moving smoothly. Comes with strong federal benefits: generous paid time off (up to 37–50 days/year), federal retirement and 401(k) with up to 5% VA contributions, and comprehensive health, dental, and vision coverage.

Employer: Stephen H Chronister DDS PA

Location: Topeka, KS (near downtown, moving to Westboro area)

(near downtown, moving to Westboro area) Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, ~36–40 hrs/week; occasional Sat)

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Why it’s appealing: Front-desk "practice ambassador" role in a busy, private dental office. You’ll greet patients, manage the schedule, handle payments, and work closely with the bookkeeper on insurance and collections. Great if you know dental procedures and insurance coding and enjoy a close-knit, patient-focused team. Includes 401(k) with 2% match, dental coverage, PTO, and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.