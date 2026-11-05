🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Topeka, KS

Topeka’s industrial side is busy right now, and Vestis is hiring for several hands-on roles in their large laundry facility. These are steady, full-time jobs if you like staying active and working on a team.

Employer: Vestis

Vestis Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about getting clean uniforms and garments ready to go back to customers. You’ll hang shirts and pants on a conveyor line, check for damage or stains, and help keep the work area safe and tidy.

Employer: Vestis

Vestis Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run large industrial washers and dryers, load and unload heavy slings of laundry, and make sure each batch is washed with the right settings. Good fit if you’re comfortable with physical work and like working with big machines.

Employer: Vestis

Vestis Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In this job, you’ll feed towels, napkins, and linens into a large ironer, then fold, sort, and bundle them. It’s steady, on-your-feet work that keeps you moving and helps keep local businesses stocked with clean, crisp linens.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.