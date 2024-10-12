Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TooFab

    Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Boyfriend August Keen's 911 Call

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkEQr_0w4d40PL00
    Instagram

    "Our bond is so much stronger th[a]n one bad night," Evans says of Keen, who also clarifies "two concerns and rumors" about his phone call to police.

    Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is breaking her silence on the 9-1-1 call her boyfriend/manager August Keen placed on her over the summer after an alleged "disagreement."

    On Friday, the reality star issued a statement to Celebuzz , in which she addressed the incident for the first time since Keen's phone call to police was released online earlier this week.

    Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' Boyfriend Speaks Out After Calling Police on Her Over 'Disagreement'

    "Me and August have been best friends for so many years," Evans said. "We have argued less th[an] 5 times within 7-8 years."

    "Our bond is so much stronger th[a]n one bad night," she continued. "That night is far behind us and we're just focused on future possibilities."

    After speaking out earlier this week, Keen shared more statements on Friday, telling Us Weekly that the incident "happened some time ago."

    "Me and Jenelle have moved past this and are in a really good place right now. There's so much to look forward to, and we're just focused on the future and family," he said. "We have some exciting things coming up and can't wait to share."

    On Tuesday, The Ashley reported about Keen's call to police, sharing the audio. TooFab has also obtained a copy of the police report. While Evans has reportedly only referred to Keen as a friend and that she was "single as a pringle," he refers to her by name as his girlfriend in the call.

    Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards' Girlfriend Amanda Conner Confirms Pregnancy Amid Vaping Controversy

    In the call, made on August 31, Keen can be heard saying to dispatch, "So, my girlfriend got super-drunk tonight, and she's been hitting me all night. I'd like to be, just, protected to make sure that I grab my stuff. I just want to get out of the house safe. She keeps following me."

    "She came running after me," he adds, as a female voice is heard in the background saying she's asking him to leave and he won't. He says she's been drinking, claiming she "had like 12 drinks" at a party they were at beforehand.

    "I don't do drugs. She does do drugs. She takes pills, she smokes a lot of weed and she drinks a lot," he also says.

    The police report indicates that when authorities arrived at her home, Keen said his "girlfriend had about 8-12 drinks and he has 2-3 drinks." Police say he "had no signs of injury and did not wish to go into detail about the incident."

    "Jenelle was inside of the house and sleeping upstairs and was unable to be contacted by Officers," added police, saying Keen took a suitcase from the home and was picked up by a friend. He also allegedly refused Safenest resources.

    Jenelle Evans Makes Amends With Son Jace Following David Eason Split on Teen Mom Finale

    Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Keen wrote that "some old stuff was pulled up recently."

    "No I was not hit, I have a zero tolerance for violence and would not stick around any DV situations. No she is not on drugs (everyone knows I dislike weed, unless its for medicinal purposes) and that's what I was referring to," he continued.

    "We had a good time at a friend's event, end of night we jumped in an Uber, had a disagreement on the way to her house," he wrote. "I wanted to be escorted out with some of my stuff. I don't like alcohol because in heated moments, things can escalate."

    He said he wanted the night to end "safely" for them both and called authorities because he "thought a mediator at that moment could help us call it a night." Keen added, "My intention were to never get any of us in trouble. On the contrary, I highly respect and love her very much."

    Keen claimed that there were no children around "at any point," before concluding, "I think if the police saw anything fishy, they would have done their job."

    Jenelle Evans Breaks Down on Teen Mom, Doesn't 'Feel Safe' After David Eason Split

    Meanwhile, Keen also issued a statement with Celebuzz on Friday, clarifying his comment in which he told the police dispatcher that Evans "takes pills."

    "In reference to pills, Jenelle is prescribed anxiety medication and that's what I was referring to when I talked about pills with the dispatcher," he told the outlet.

    "And I want to make it clear that no children were around nor were we at her house at time of disagreement," he continued. "We were out late and kids were at home asleep."

    "People keep bringing up the pill thing and saying her children were around. Wanted to clarify these two concerns and rumors," he added.

    Evans did not initially comment on the incident, though she did share a video with Keen to her Instagram Story on Tuesday -- in which they were seen going through a store as she asks, "Who are you? Are you my boyfriend or are you my manager?"

    She still hasn't actually called him her "boyfriend" outright.

    Click Image to Open Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12raN8_0w4d40PL00

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 30
    Add a Comment
    S.A.V
    12h ago
    She needs to stay single & focus on becoming a better woman & mother. She needs JESUS in her life.
    LizR...
    19h ago
    not surprised
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Teen Mom' Alum Expecting Another Child
    Collider3 days ago
    ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Horrified Over Farrah Abraham’s New Botched Face
    TVShowsAce10 hours ago
    Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards' Girlfriend Amanda Conner Confirms Pregnancy Amid Vaping Controversy
    TooFab6 days ago
    Erica Ash Passes Away at 46
    TV Grapevine7 days ago
    ‘Teen Mom’ Star Is Expecting a Baby Girl
    Heavy.com5 days ago
    If someone is quietly falling out of love, they’ll usually exhibit these 8 subtle behaviors
    Baseline2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Richard Gere, 75, can’t keep his hands off much-younger wife Alejandra Silva, 41, at Zurich Film Festival
    Page Six6 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Two teen girls died after one of them invited her 20-year-old cousin to the home to get wasted and he stabbed the girls over 60 times with a knife; cousin charged
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Sean “Diddy” Combs seen walking to courthouse in prison clothes
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez was warned she’d be ‘reduced to just a reality star’ if she did ‘American Idol’
    Fox News4 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com3 days ago
    ‘Teen Mom’ Star Faces Major Backlash for Controversial Halloween Party
    Collider1 day ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime10 days ago
    Karlissa Saffold Reacts To Blueface Losing His Video Call Privileges After A “Freaky” Call (VIDEO)
    The Shade Room3 days ago
    ‘Teen Mom’ Babies: Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner Share Gender News
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Collin Gosselin Shares 'Only Way' He'll Reconcile with Mom Kate After Alleged Abuse
    TooFab5 days ago
    Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Video of ‘Visible’ Kicks From Baby Girl
    suggest.com5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'We were married for 10 years with three kids - but DNA test left me feeling sick to my stomach'
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Ashley Judd Reveals Her 'Epic Headaches' Were 'Misdiagnosed For Eight Years'
    TooFab3 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    ‘Did you see that?’ Fox News halts Alina Habba over ‘babies floating in the water’ claim
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend After Bar Smith Divorce
    Us Weekly7 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns Cheerleader Aliyah Eskew Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Over Her Wild Pics Ahead Of Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Jayson Tatum Wife: Relationship and the Marriage Rumors
    playersbio.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy