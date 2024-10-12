Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Boyfriend August Keen's 911 Call

Instagram

"Our bond is so much stronger th[a]n one bad night," Evans says of Keen, who also clarifies "two concerns and rumors" about his phone call to police.

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is breaking her silence on the 9-1-1 call her boyfriend/manager August Keen placed on her over the summer after an alleged "disagreement."

On Friday, the reality star issued a statement to Celebuzz , in which she addressed the incident for the first time since Keen's phone call to police was released online earlier this week.

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' Boyfriend Speaks Out After Calling Police on Her Over 'Disagreement'

"Me and August have been best friends for so many years," Evans said. "We have argued less th[an] 5 times within 7-8 years."

"Our bond is so much stronger th[a]n one bad night," she continued. "That night is far behind us and we're just focused on future possibilities."

After speaking out earlier this week, Keen shared more statements on Friday, telling Us Weekly that the incident "happened some time ago."

"Me and Jenelle have moved past this and are in a really good place right now. There's so much to look forward to, and we're just focused on the future and family," he said. "We have some exciting things coming up and can't wait to share."

On Tuesday, The Ashley reported about Keen's call to police, sharing the audio. TooFab has also obtained a copy of the police report. While Evans has reportedly only referred to Keen as a friend and that she was "single as a pringle," he refers to her by name as his girlfriend in the call.

Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards' Girlfriend Amanda Conner Confirms Pregnancy Amid Vaping Controversy

In the call, made on August 31, Keen can be heard saying to dispatch, "So, my girlfriend got super-drunk tonight, and she's been hitting me all night. I'd like to be, just, protected to make sure that I grab my stuff. I just want to get out of the house safe. She keeps following me."

"She came running after me," he adds, as a female voice is heard in the background saying she's asking him to leave and he won't. He says she's been drinking, claiming she "had like 12 drinks" at a party they were at beforehand.

"I don't do drugs. She does do drugs. She takes pills, she smokes a lot of weed and she drinks a lot," he also says.

The police report indicates that when authorities arrived at her home, Keen said his "girlfriend had about 8-12 drinks and he has 2-3 drinks." Police say he "had no signs of injury and did not wish to go into detail about the incident."

"Jenelle was inside of the house and sleeping upstairs and was unable to be contacted by Officers," added police, saying Keen took a suitcase from the home and was picked up by a friend. He also allegedly refused Safenest resources.

Jenelle Evans Makes Amends With Son Jace Following David Eason Split on Teen Mom Finale

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Keen wrote that "some old stuff was pulled up recently."

"No I was not hit, I have a zero tolerance for violence and would not stick around any DV situations. No she is not on drugs (everyone knows I dislike weed, unless its for medicinal purposes) and that's what I was referring to," he continued.

"We had a good time at a friend's event, end of night we jumped in an Uber, had a disagreement on the way to her house," he wrote. "I wanted to be escorted out with some of my stuff. I don't like alcohol because in heated moments, things can escalate."

He said he wanted the night to end "safely" for them both and called authorities because he "thought a mediator at that moment could help us call it a night." Keen added, "My intention were to never get any of us in trouble. On the contrary, I highly respect and love her very much."

Keen claimed that there were no children around "at any point," before concluding, "I think if the police saw anything fishy, they would have done their job."

Jenelle Evans Breaks Down on Teen Mom, Doesn't 'Feel Safe' After David Eason Split

Meanwhile, Keen also issued a statement with Celebuzz on Friday, clarifying his comment in which he told the police dispatcher that Evans "takes pills."

"In reference to pills, Jenelle is prescribed anxiety medication and that's what I was referring to when I talked about pills with the dispatcher," he told the outlet.

"And I want to make it clear that no children were around nor were we at her house at time of disagreement," he continued. "We were out late and kids were at home asleep."

"People keep bringing up the pill thing and saying her children were around. Wanted to clarify these two concerns and rumors," he added.

Evans did not initially comment on the incident, though she did share a video with Keen to her Instagram Story on Tuesday -- in which they were seen going through a store as she asks, "Who are you? Are you my boyfriend or are you my manager?"

She still hasn't actually called him her "boyfriend" outright.

Click Image to Open Gallery