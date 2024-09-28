8 Famous Couples Who Met Thanks to Saturday Night Live

"He saw me in a sketch and said, 'That's the girl I'm going to marry.'"

The set of Saturday Night Live is where some of the world's best comedians begin their careers -- and sometimes they fall in love along the way! Over the course of the late-night show’s 49 seasons, there have been quite a few romances to blossom between SNL stars and the A-list celebs who make guest appearances on the show. While not all of these relationships have stood the test of time, there were definitely a lot of laughs to be had while they lasted.

Find out which couples met because of SNL ...

1. Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande first crossed paths with Pete Davidson on the set of SNL when she was the musical guest and he was making his late-night debut. They met again when she was hosting the show a few years later — and she knew there was something special between them. Looking back, Pete says that in the writers room he jokingly proposed to her and shortly after, Ariana told her tour manager, “I’m marrying him, a hundred percent . ..I’m literally marrying him.”

“We never, like, exchanged numbers or anything,” she explained on The Tonight Show . “We weren’t even friends for a long time, but I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like, forever. My friends used to make fun of me.”

It would be two years before the pair connected again but once they crossed paths, they immediately began dating. Not long after, Pete popped the question and the pair were engaged for several months. Unfortunately, they called it quits after five months together.

2. Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck is a regular on SNL so it only makes sense that he met former girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on the show’s set. Ben and Lindsay, who was a producer on the show, reportedly connected in 2013 after he hosted an episode. While they were both married at the time, they became close friends and officially started dating several years later.

“Ben and Lindsay have known each other for a couple of years,” a source told ET at the time. “Ben has been on SNL five times and has met Lindsay while hosting the show. It is early on in the relationship but they are very happy together.”

The couple dated on and off but eventually ended things in 2018.

3. Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde first met her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis at an SNL afterparty. Looking back, Olivia says they were on the dancefloor when he caught her attention with a unique pickup line.

“I was there as the date of someone else,” Olivia shared on The Howard Stern Show . “I was looking for this person, and [Jason] said, ‘Whatever you’re looking for, you don’t need it.’ But he claims -- he’s like, ‘It was true, it wasn’t a line!’”

Although Jason says they “hit it off” that night, it would be a few months before they actually connected. Eventually, they ended up on their first date and in 2012, they got engaged. They welcomed two children before going their separate ways in 2020.

4. Emma Stone & Dave McCary

Emma Stone has been on SNL on many occasions but it was when she took on hosting duties in December 2016 that she met her now-husband Dave McCary. At the time, Dave was working as a writer and segment director on the show. While the couple have kept their romance very private, they reportedly hit it off while working on the “Wells for Boys” sketch together, which Dave wrote and directed.

From there, their relationship blossomed and in 2020, they quietly tied the knot. They’ve since welcomed a baby girl.

5. Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson met her now-husband Colin Jost on the set of SNL long before they started dating. Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Colin says they crossed paths for the first time back in 2006 when Scarlett hosted the show.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Colin told Entertainment Tonight . “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…She’s the best.”

Despite their friendship, the couple didn’t start dating until 2017. They tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed a baby the following year.

6. Elisabeth Moss & Fred Armisen

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen’s whirlwind romance began on the set of SNL . Back in October 2008, the couple reportedly met for the first time when Elisabeth joined her Mad Men costar Jon Hamm on the show. During the episode, Elisabeth made a guest appearance in a sketch parodying the AMC show .

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship was not long lasting. After quickly getting engaged just a few months later, Elisabeth and Fred tied the knot in October 2009. Less than a year later, Elisabeth filed for divorce.

“One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, ‘He’s so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.’ To me, that sums it up,” Elisabeth later told Page Six .

7. Dan Aykroyd & Carrie Fisher

Back in 1978, Carrie Fisher met Dan Aykroyd when she was hosting SNL . While they met on set for the first time, Dan says they truly fell in love when they were both filming The Blues Brothers together a year later.

“I met Carrie at Saturday Night Live . She and John Belushi became instant pals. I remember how much she made him laugh. Later, while filming Blues Brothers , Carrie and I fell in love and during the shoot she moved in with me into a penthouse suite,” Dan wrote in an essay for Empire .

Unfortunately their relationship came to an end, partially because Dan says Carrie was in love with Paul Simon, whom she married several years later.

8. Maya Rudolph & Paul Thomas Anderson

Maya Rudolph first crossed paths with her longtime partner Paul Thomas Anderson at an SNL afterparty in the early 2000s. While Paul had previously written a sketch for the show, he says that he came to the event specifically to meet Maya.

“He said he saw me in a sketch and said, ‘That’s the girl I’m going to marry.’ But I don’t know. I wasn’t there. Maybe he just told me that to be sweet,” she told Town & Country .

The couple have been dating ever since and have gone on to welcome four children together.

