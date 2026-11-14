Tooele schools are hiring right now, with several roles that keep you on a school-year schedule and close to home.

Employer: Tooele County School District

Tooele County School District Location: Tooele High School, Tooele, UT

Type: Seasonal, Coaching/Extracurricular

Pay: Per TCSD Extracurricular Salary Schedule (stipend paid at end of season in March; not benefit eligible)

Help coach boys track, teach fundamentals, and support student athletes on and off the field. Great fit if you’re 21+, know the sport, enjoy working with teens, and want to be part of school spirit events and competitions.

Employer: Tooele County School District

Tooele County School District Location: Tooele High School, Tooele, UT

Type: Seasonal, Coaching/Extracurricular

Pay: Per TCSD Extracurricular Salary Schedule (stipend paid at end of season in June; not benefit eligible)

Support the baseball program by running drills, helping with game plans, and mentoring student athletes. Ideal if you have playing or coaching experience, can work closely with the head coach, and want to build a positive team culture.

Employer: Excelsior Academy

Location: Tooele, UT

Type: Full-time, school-year only (36.5 hours/week)

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k) with contributions, paid time off

Work side-by-side with a homeroom teacher, help with grading and classroom tasks, and teach small reading and math groups. Only a high school diploma is required, and the school will train and coach you, making this a strong entry point into education.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply online while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.