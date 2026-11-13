Tooele’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, there are a few solid options here with flexible schedules and room to grow.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Tooele, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run the restaurant day-to-day, support the team, and keep guests happy. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, advancement opportunities, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO (where eligible). Requires 6+ months restaurant or retail management experience and being 18+.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels (Bagel Brands)

Einstein Bros Bagels (Bagel Brands) Location: 2457 North Main Street, Ste A, Tooele, UT 84074

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Morning job with no evenings or nights—stores close at 2–3 PM. You’ll greet guests, serve food and drinks, and keep the bakery clean and welcoming. Offers a flexible schedule, tips, PTO after 2 years, Employee Assistance Program, online coaching, and 401(k) with company match (per eligibility rules). Must be 16+ and able to work early mornings and weekends.

Employer: Microtel Inn & Suites

Microtel Inn & Suites Location: Tooele, UT

Type: Part-time (about 16–24 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $14.00/hour

Behind-the-scenes hotel role keeping linens and textiles clean and ready for guests. You’ll sort laundry, run washers and dryers, measure detergents, move carts, and keep the work area clean. Good fit if you like active work and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train people who show up ready to work and learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.