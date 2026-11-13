Tooele’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for imaging pros and behavioral health support. If you’re open to travel contracts or love working with kids, these are worth a look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Tooele, UT

Salary: $2,558 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Shift: 12-hour days, 36 hours/week, start 11/23/2026

This CT Tech contract comes with aggressive pay packages, Day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks like CEUs, license help, and travel stipends for those who qualify.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Tooele, UT

Salary: $2,354 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)

(listed as internship) Shift: 12-hour days, 36 hours/week, start 11/23/2026

Join a Joint Commission–accredited agency that offers Day 1 health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses, with a focus on long-term traveler support.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Tooele, UT

Salary: $2,170 – $2,236 per week

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Shift: 12-hour days, start 11/22/2026

This CT Tech role offers solid weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability coverage, housing support, and free CEUs through a large national staffing company.

Employer: Total Care ABA

Location: Tooele, UT

Salary: $20 – $30 per hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Work 1:1 with children with autism in homes and schools, with flexible scheduling, paid training, health benefits for full-time staff, PTO, and support toward BCBA fieldwork hours and tuition discounts.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.