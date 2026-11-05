🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Tooele, UT (CNA, MA, Phlebotomy)

Tooele’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to hospice care. If you’re in medical support or just starting out, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Tooele, UT

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly incentive bonus program)

Work in a patient service center as the face of Labcorp, doing blood draws for all ages, drug screens, and other specimen collections. This role is great if you like steady weekday hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement), and clear growth paths in a large lab network.

Employer: Bristol Hospice

Location: Tooele County, UT

Type: Per diem / flexible schedule

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Provide hands-on care and comfort to hospice patients in their homes—bathing, vital signs, light housekeeping, and family support. This is a good fit if you’re a Utah CNA who wants flexible hours, mileage reimbursement, 401(k)/HSA options, and a mission-driven, end-of-life care setting.

Employer: Not listed (clinic role at Natsu Health Clinic)

Not listed (clinic role at Natsu Health Clinic) Location: Tooele, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between clinic care and EMT-style support: take vitals, perform EKGs and phlebotomy, give meds within scope, and help decide if patients need clinic, ER, or trauma care. This job comes with a strong benefits package (401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 14 paid holidays) and values prior MA/EMT experience.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.