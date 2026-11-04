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🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Now Hiring in Tooele
Tooele’s healthcare scene is growing, and local clinics are adding new team members. If you like helping people and want to work close to home, these roles are worth a look.
LCSW or CMHC
- Employer: Mindful Pathway Therapy and Counseling
- Location: Tooele, UT (on-site)
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay/Benefits: Compensation based on experience and certifications; PTO and insurance stipend
Work with children, teens, and families providing individual, family, and group therapy. Great fit if you’re a licensed LCSW or CMHC in Utah who enjoys evidence-based care, teamwork, and partnering with schools and community resources.
Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
- Employer: Muscle & Joint Chiropractic
- Location: Tooele, UT (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week)
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour
- Schedule: Approx. Mon 2–7 PM; Tue–Thu 3–7 PM; occasional Fri/Sat
Mix of front-desk and hands-on patient support—greeting patients, helping with stretches and therapies, and keeping the office running smoothly. Good for someone with strong people skills, basic office skills, and an interest in health and fitness.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Tooele Dermatology
- Location: Tooele, UT (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 AM–5:00 PM; Fri 8:00 AM–12:00 PM; 1 rotating Sat 9:00 AM–2:00 PM
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off
Hands-on role in a dermatology clinic doing patient intake, assisting with procedures, using EHR, and helping with coding and supplies. Certification is helpful but not required, so this can be a strong step up if you have medical office or hospital experience.
If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon—local spots like these tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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