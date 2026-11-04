🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Now Hiring in Tooele

Tooele’s healthcare scene is growing, and local clinics are adding new team members. If you like helping people and want to work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mindful Pathway Therapy and Counseling

Mindful Pathway Therapy and Counseling Location: Tooele, UT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay/Benefits: Compensation based on experience and certifications; PTO and insurance stipend

Work with children, teens, and families providing individual, family, and group therapy. Great fit if you’re a licensed LCSW or CMHC in Utah who enjoys evidence-based care, teamwork, and partnering with schools and community resources.

Employer: Muscle & Joint Chiropractic

Muscle & Joint Chiropractic Location: Tooele, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week)

Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Schedule: Approx. Mon 2–7 PM; Tue–Thu 3–7 PM; occasional Fri/Sat

Mix of front-desk and hands-on patient support—greeting patients, helping with stretches and therapies, and keeping the office running smoothly. Good for someone with strong people skills, basic office skills, and an interest in health and fitness.

Employer: Tooele Dermatology

Tooele Dermatology Location: Tooele, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 AM–5:00 PM; Fri 8:00 AM–12:00 PM; 1 rotating Sat 9:00 AM–2:00 PM

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off

Hands-on role in a dermatology clinic doing patient intake, assisting with procedures, using EHR, and helping with coding and supplies. Certification is helpful but not required, so this can be a strong step up if you have medical office or hospital experience.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon—local spots like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.