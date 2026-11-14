Tonopah’s transportation scene is small but busy, with solid options if you like hands-on work or field safety. Here are a couple of strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Arcata Associates, Inc.

Arcata Associates, Inc. Location: Tonopah, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a wide range of vehicles and equipment that support national defense work. Housing and transportation are provided during the work week, and the role is covered by a Collective Bargaining Agreement. You’ll diagnose and repair engines, transmissions, hydraulics, and more, often in field conditions. Requires about 6 years of motor vehicle maintenance experience and the ability to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Tonopah, NV (heavy travel, 50–85%)

(heavy travel, 50–85%) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k)

Lead safety in the field for freight railroads and transit systems, making sure all work near tracks follows FRA regulations (49 CFR 214). You’ll run job briefings, provide flagging, watch track conditions, and log daily activities. Needs 2+ years railroad experience, strong communication skills, and comfort working outdoors in all weather with long travel assignments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Tonopah roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.