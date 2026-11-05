🏥 Tonganoxie Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $150K+ Role

Tonganoxie’s healthcare scene is growing, with options from bedside care to high‑level leadership. Here are several local roles worth a look if you’re in nursing or pharmacy.

Employer: Midwest Health, Inc.

Midwest Health, Inc. Location: Tonganoxie, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive salaries)

Work in an employee‑friendly environment under the Director of Nursing, providing care based on resident care plans and keeping families informed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, other voluntary insurance, PTO, and a scholarship program to grow your career.

Employer: OptioRx

Location: Tonganoxie, KS (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Lead the launch of a new 503B compounding pharmacy from construction through go‑live, then grow into Pharmacist‑in‑Charge or broader operations leadership. Requires an active Kansas pharmacist license, strong project/operations skills, and offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: BrightStar Care of North KC, Metro KC, Lee's Summit

Location: Tonganoxie, KS (in-home care)

Type: Other (private duty, multiple shifts; overnights highlighted )

Other (private duty, multiple shifts; ) Pay: $29.00 – $36.00 per hour

Provide one‑on‑one skilled nursing care in a patient’s home—no juggling a full floor, just one patient at a time. Great for RNs or LPNs who want deeper relationships and complex‑care experience (trach, vents, G‑tubes), plus free health insurance at 30+ hours, PTO, 401(k) with match, same‑day pay, paid training, and 24/7 clinical support.

If any of these fit your skills, save the link and apply soon—good local healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.