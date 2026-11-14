Tonawanda’s industrial side is busy right now, and that means solid supply chain and purchasing roles are popping up. If you’ve got experience in sourcing, buying, or logistics, these two openings are worth a look.

Employer: PennEngineering®

PennEngineering® Location: Tonawanda, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sourcing strategy for a manufacturing operation, owning key supplier relationships and complex contract talks. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in procurement, know ERP/MRP systems, and want a high-autonomy position where you guide junior buyers and work directly with senior leadership.

Employer: Linde

Location: Tonawanda, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $132,000, pay based on experience

Run complex sourcing projects for a global industrial gases leader, from RFPs and contract negotiations to supplier performance and cost savings. Good fit if you have 4+ years in strategic sourcing or supply chain, strong Excel skills, and want a role with broad impact and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Tonawanda’s supply chain scene tends to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.