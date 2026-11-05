🚌 Tonawanda Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Tonawanda has a steady flow of transportation jobs right now, from school routes to medical deliveries. If you like being on the road and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Transpo Bus Services

Transpo Bus Services Location: Tonawanda, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (20–29 hours/week)

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Help keep kids safe on the bus by assisting the driver, managing student behavior, and helping with loading, unloading, and wheelchair securement. Training is provided, and you can even work toward your CDL permit and train to become a driver while you earn.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Tonawanda, NY

Type: Full-time (includes on-call rotation)

Full-time (includes on-call rotation) Pay: $17–$23/hour

Deliver and set up home medical equipment for patients, and teach them how to use it safely. This role offers a comprehensive benefits package, quarterly safety bonuses, and training and growth opportunities if you have at least one year of professional driving experience and can lift 50+ lbs.

Employer: Admar Supply

Location: Tonawanda, NY

Type: Full-time, Local

Pay: Not listed

Drive locally to deliver and pick up rental equipment at customer jobsites, including loading/unloading and giving basic equipment training. This is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of CDL-A experience, a strong safety mindset, and like staying close to home instead of doing long-haul routes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.