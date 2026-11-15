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Toms River
🏥 Toms River Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Toms River is busy for healthcare right now—especially for imaging pros and one standout dental role. If you’re open to travel contracts or a long-term home base, there’s a lot here.
Travel Radiology Technologist – up to $2,162/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Toms River, NJ (hospital setting)
- Salary: $1,958–$2,162 per week
- Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
This role is great if you want strong support, day-1 benefits, and the option to extend. Must be ARRT, AHA BLS, and competent in general X-ray.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,295/week (Days)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Salary: $2,295 per week
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
Nice pick if you want daytime hours plus guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,284/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Salary: $2,284 per week
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
Solid X-ray tech contract with straightforward 13-week structure and national agency backing.
Travel X-Ray Tech – $2,213/week (Evenings)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Salary: $2,213 per week (estimated)
- Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 evening shifts
Traveler-first agency with lots of perks: day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing stipend, and bonuses. Requires 1+ year experience, NJ license, and BLS.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,309/week (Evenings)
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Salary: $2,309 per week
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts
Higher-end pay for general X-ray with an RN-founded, nationwide staffing company.
Travel Radiology Tech – Vibra Travels
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Salary: Range not listed (competitive hourly + tax-free stipend if eligible)
- Type: Travel assignment
Good fit if you want one recruiter long-term, no mid-contract pay cuts, and clear pay breakdowns. Requires ARRT, state license, 2 years recent experience, and BLS.
X-Ray/Radiology Tech – $2,212–$2,294/week (Evenings)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Toms River, NJ 08755
- Salary: $2,212–$2,294 estimated gross per week
- Type: Travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 evening shifts
Evening X-ray role with weekly pay, health benefits, and a dedicated recruiter at a long-established staffing firm.
Registered Nurse – Post Intensive Care (Nights)
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Community Medical Center
- Location: 99 Highway 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755
- Salary: $48.29–$67.04 per hour
- Type: Full-time, hourly, night shift (36 hrs/week)
Permanent RN role in Post-ICU with strong benefits (PTO, medical, retirement, tuition reimbursement) and lots of growth and education support.
General Dentist – $200K–$320K/year, 4-Day Week
- Employer: Dover Dental Center
- Location: 508 Lakehurst Road, Suite 3B, Toms River, NJ 08755
- Salary: $200,000–$320,000 per year (historical associate earnings around $250K for 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time, in-person, 4-day workweek
Private practice role with a modern digital office, heavy patient demand, CE support, 401(k), and potential future profit-sharing for someone ready to commit long term.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more Toms River options once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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