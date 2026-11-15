Toms River is busy for healthcare right now—especially for imaging pros and one standout dental role. If you’re open to travel contracts or a long-term home base, there’s a lot here.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Toms River, NJ (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Salary: $1,958–$2,162 per week

Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts

This role is great if you want strong support, day-1 benefits, and the option to extend. Must be ARRT, AHA BLS, and competent in general X-ray.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Toms River, NJ

Salary: $2,295 per week

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Nice pick if you want daytime hours plus guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on-call shifts.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Toms River, NJ

Salary: $2,284 per week

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts

Solid X-ray tech contract with straightforward 13-week structure and national agency backing.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Toms River, NJ

Salary: $2,213 per week (estimated)

(estimated) Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 evening shifts

Traveler-first agency with lots of perks: day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing stipend, and bonuses. Requires 1+ year experience, NJ license, and BLS.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Toms River, NJ

Salary: $2,309 per week

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts

Higher-end pay for general X-ray with an RN-founded, nationwide staffing company.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Toms River, NJ

Salary: Range not listed (competitive hourly + tax-free stipend if eligible)

Range not listed (competitive hourly + tax-free stipend if eligible) Type: Travel assignment

Good fit if you want one recruiter long-term, no mid-contract pay cuts, and clear pay breakdowns. Requires ARRT, state license, 2 years recent experience, and BLS.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Toms River, NJ 08755

Salary: $2,212–$2,294 estimated gross per week

Type: Travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 evening shifts

Evening X-ray role with weekly pay, health benefits, and a dedicated recruiter at a long-established staffing firm.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Community Medical Center

Location: 99 Highway 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755

Salary: $48.29–$67.04 per hour

Type: Full-time, hourly, night shift (36 hrs/week)

Permanent RN role in Post-ICU with strong benefits (PTO, medical, retirement, tuition reimbursement) and lots of growth and education support.

Employer: Dover Dental Center

Location: 508 Lakehurst Road, Suite 3B, Toms River, NJ 08755

Salary: $200,000–$320,000 per year (historical associate earnings around $250K for 4 days/week)

(historical associate earnings around for 4 days/week) Type: Full-time, in-person, 4-day workweek

Private practice role with a modern digital office, heavy patient demand, CE support, 401(k), and potential future profit-sharing for someone ready to commit long term.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more Toms River options once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.