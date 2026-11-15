Toms River has a nice mix of retail spots hiring right now, from farm-and-feed to fashion to phones. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with farm, pet, and outdoor gear while keeping the store running smoothly. This role is great if you enjoy hands-on work (stocking, cash register, helping load purchases) and want benefits even as a part-time worker once you meet the hours requirement.

Employer: Tillys

Location: 1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay Range: $17.92 – $19.92 (offer depends on experience, skills, and store volume)

Support the Store Management Team and lead associates to deliver a strong in-store experience. Good fit if you have retail background, like coaching a team, and want a steady full-time role with clear leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time

Average Earnings: $15.92 – $27.64/hour (base pay + uncapped commission)

Sell Verizon wireless products and plans while giving guests a top-tier tech experience. This is ideal if you’re competitive, enjoy sales goals, and want paid training, commission upside, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, benefits, or growth path) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.