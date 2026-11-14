Toms River has some strong options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. These roles range from media and insurance sales to medical and clinical recruitment.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Toms River, NJ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $30,000–$50,000; total comp $50,000–$150,000 (uncapped)

Sell radio, digital, and event marketing to local businesses and own your own book of business. Good fit if you have 2+ years of sales, like consultative selling, and want uncapped commission, solid benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: ZOLL Cardiac Management Solutions

Location: Field-based around Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $95,000 at plan (base $70,000 + commission)

Field sales/support role selling life-saving cardiac devices to hospitals and physicians. You’ll educate clinicians, support accounts, and grow territory sales—great for those with BTB, medical, or clinical experience who want a path to full Territory Manager.

Employer: World Insurance Associates LLC

Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $60,000–$200,000+ (salary + commission)

Entrepreneurial producer role selling commercial insurance and related services. You’ll prospect, build executive relationships, and grow a book of business using World’s large platform—ideal if you’re a strong business developer who wants high upside pay.

Employer: Medix™ (Participant Recruitment Department)

Location: On-site in Toms River, NJ, Mon–Fri

Type: Full-time, entry/mid-level

Salary: Compensation depends on site and experience

Blend of outreach, marketing, and patient contact for clinical trials. You’ll call, text, and meet potential participants, track leads, and support community events—great if you have sales/telemarketing or clinical experience and want steady hours plus healthcare-style benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will consider related experience if you show you can sell and build relationships.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.