Toms River’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to private practice and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health (Community Medical Center)

RWJBarnabas Health (Community Medical Center) Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time, Inpatient Only

Salary: $137,000–$148,000/year + productivity bonus

100% inpatient ID consults at a 500+ bed teaching hospital, Monday–Friday with 1-in-3 paid weekends. Strong support team, no clinic or nursing home work, plus 401(k), medical, malpractice, PTO, and CME.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Estimated $3,715/week (wages + housing + per diem)

Day-shift Cath Lab Rad Tech contract with 4×10s, starting ASAP for 13 weeks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing allowance, weekly pay, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Modern private dental practice

Modern private dental practice Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Part-time, 20–40 hrs/week, path to full-time

Pay: $25–$35/hour

Join a brand-new, high-tech dental office as one of the first team members and help build the practice. Offers PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and growth into full-time.

Employer: Silverton Pharmacy & Gift Shop

Location: 1824 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ

Type: Part-time, 15–20 hrs/week

Pay: $60–$67/hour

Work in a long-standing, family-owned community pharmacy with flexible scheduling and a neighborhood feel. You’ll handle verification, counseling, and oversight of techs, with 401(k), employee discount, and flexible hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.