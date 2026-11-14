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🏥 Toms River Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Toms River’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to private practice and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant — Infectious Disease (Inpatient)
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health (Community Medical Center)
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Inpatient Only
- Salary: $137,000–$148,000/year + productivity bonus
100% inpatient ID consults at a 500+ bed teaching hospital, Monday–Friday with 1-in-3 paid weekends. Strong support team, no clinic or nursing home work, plus 401(k), medical, malpractice, PTO, and CME.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – Cardiac Cath Lab
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: Estimated $3,715/week (wages + housing + per diem)
Day-shift Cath Lab Rad Tech contract with 4×10s, starting ASAP for 13 weeks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing allowance, weekly pay, and license reimbursement.
Dental Assistant / Registered Dental Assistant (RDA)
- Employer: Modern private dental practice
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Type: Part-time, 20–40 hrs/week, path to full-time
- Pay: $25–$35/hour
Join a brand-new, high-tech dental office as one of the first team members and help build the practice. Offers PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and growth into full-time.
Retail Pharmacist (Part-Time Staff Pharmacist)
- Employer: Silverton Pharmacy & Gift Shop
- Location: 1824 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ
- Type: Part-time, 15–20 hrs/week
- Pay: $60–$67/hour
Work in a long-standing, family-owned community pharmacy with flexible scheduling and a neighborhood feel. You’ll handle verification, counseling, and oversight of techs, with 401(k), employee discount, and flexible hours.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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