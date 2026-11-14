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🛒 Toms River Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Toms River has a nice mix of healthcare and retail roles right now, especially if you’re good with people and phones. Here are a couple of solid options to check out this week.
Medical Receptionist (Call Center Representative)
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle high-volume inbound calls for a digestive and liver care practice, helping patients with appointments, questions, and prep instructions. Good fit if you’re calm on the phone, detail-focused with data entry/EMR, and comfortable working with diverse patients while keeping privacy (HIPAA) top of mind.
Pro Experience Manager (Pro XM)
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Store Leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Pro customer area in-store, making sure contractors get fast, accurate service, orders, and deliveries. This role mixes customer service, team coaching, and opening/closing duties—best for someone with 2+ years retail/operations experience and at least 1 year of leadership who’s okay with nights and weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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