Toms River has a nice mix of healthcare and retail roles right now, especially if you’re good with people and phones. Here are a couple of solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle high-volume inbound calls for a digestive and liver care practice, helping patients with appointments, questions, and prep instructions. Good fit if you’re calm on the phone, detail-focused with data entry/EMR, and comfortable working with diverse patients while keeping privacy (HIPAA) top of mind.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time, Store Leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Pro customer area in-store, making sure contractors get fast, accurate service, orders, and deliveries. This role mixes customer service, team coaching, and opening/closing duties—best for someone with 2+ years retail/operations experience and at least 1 year of leadership who’s okay with nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.