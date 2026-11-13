Toms River has a steady flow of driving jobs right now, from pizza runs to shuttle routes and Amazon package delivery. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your own vehicle to deliver pizzas and help in the store when you’re not on the road. Good fit if you want steady hours, tips, and a fast-paced job close to home.

Employer: Plutus Logistic Corp (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Plutus Logistic Corp (Amazon Delivery Service Partner) Location: Asbury Park, NJ (serving Toms River area)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $24.25–$25.00/hour + potential bonus

Deliver Amazon packages in an Amazon-branded vehicle (no CDL needed). Comes with paid training, overtime, PTO, health insurance, 401(k), parental leave, and tuition reimbursement, with 10-hour shifts available 7 days a week.

Employer: Stout's Transportation

Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: From $22.00/hour

Drive a 20-passenger shuttle for seniors on fixed routes with a CDL Class B, passenger, and air brake endorsements. Family-owned company, year-round work, and especially welcoming to military-experienced and older workers.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.