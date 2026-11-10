📅 Ocean Vicinage marks 20th Annual Adoption Day Nov. 20

📅 Ocean County Adoption Day celebration at library

The Ocean Vicinage will mark National Adoption Day on Friday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. when four adoptions are finalized, followed by a celebration at the Toms River Branch of the Ocean County Library, Mancini Hall, 101 Washington St., Toms River.

After the court hearings, the Children in Court Unit and the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency will host a family celebration with arts and crafts, family photos, food, beverages, and donated gifts for the children and their siblings.

Adoption hearings themselves are closed to the public, but reporters and photographers are welcome at the library celebration. Some families will be available for interviews and photos if they choose.

For more information, media can call Erica Buczynski at 732-504-0700 ext. 64136 or Ihara DeCarlo at 732-504-0700 ext. 64394.