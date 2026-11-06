🏥 Toms River Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $60+/hr

Toms River’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and detox centers. If you’re in nursing, mental health, or support roles, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Community Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health – Community Medical Center Location: Toms River, NJ (99 Highway 37 West)

Type: Full-time, Night shift (36 hrs/week)

Pay: $48.29 – $67.04 per hour

This bedside RN role on a medical-surgical unit is ideal if you like fast-paced hospital work and strong teamwork. You’ll handle full patient assessments, meds, and care coordination, with access to tuition reimbursement, PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, and wellness programs.

Employer: Mental Health Clinic

Location: Hybrid remote – Toms River, NJ 08753

Type: Paid positions, including internships

Pay: $40.00 – $65.00 per hour

Work with children, teens, adults, and seniors providing evidence-based psychotherapy, diagnostic evaluations, and treatment planning. Flexible schedule, paid time off, and a mix of in-person and remote work make this great if you want variety and control over your caseload.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Community Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health – Community Medical Center Location: Toms River, NJ (99 Highway 37 West)

Type: Per diem, Day shift

Pay: $17.30 – $19.25 per hour

Support the dietary team by collecting patient menus, correcting diets, and tracking food needs so patients get meals that match their choices and diet orders. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like patient contact, and want to get your foot in the hospital door with access to RWJBarnabas benefits.

Employer: Sunrise Detox Center

Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience and location

Lead all nursing services at a drug and alcohol detox center, including staffing, care planning, and quality of care. You’ll need an RN license and at least 2 years as a Nursing Supervisor; full-time staff may get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and education reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.