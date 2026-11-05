🍽️ Multiple Food Service Jobs in Toms River with $16–$22/hr Pay

Toms River has some solid food service openings right now, from quick bites to big-name employers. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Joe’s Bagel and Grill

Joe’s Bagel and Grill Location: Toms River, NJ (in person)

(in person) Salary: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not stated)

This role is all about friendly service and keeping orders moving. You’ll take orders, run the register, help prep food, and keep the counter clean in a quick-service bagel shop.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Toms River, NJ

Salary: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Cook with a large, stable company using professional equipment and set recipes. This job offers benefits for eligible employees and a chance to grow your kitchen skills in a structured setting.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Toms River, NJ

Salary: $16.25 – $17.25 per hour + digital tips

Type: Full-time and part-time

Join a busy fast-casual spot where you can learn every station, from grill to cashier. Perks include free meals on shift, tuition assistance, and clear paths to move up into management.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.