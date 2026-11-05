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Toms River
🔧 Toms River Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Toms River has steady demand for people who keep stores and buildings clean and running. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.
Part-Time Janitorial Cleaner – PetSmart
- Employer: Select Cleaning Services LLC
- Location: Toms River, NJ (PetSmart retail site)
- Pay: From $19/hour
- Type: Part-time (6–9 hours/week)
- Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri, 7:00 AM, ~2–3 hours per shift
This is a light, early-morning cleaning job in a pet store—good if you want a small, steady side income and like working alone. You’ll follow a set checklist, get paid training, and handle floors, restrooms, and trash.
Janitor
- Employer: Diversified Maintenance
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Pay: $18/hour
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 PM–10:30 PM
Evening cleaning work with steady weekday hours—nice if you need something after another job or daytime responsibilities. You’ll clean floors, restrooms, and common areas, with on-the-job training and a set routine.
Housekeeping / Custodial Associate – FT
- Employer: Boscov's Department Store, LLC
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Pay: Starting at $16.20/hour
- Type: Full-time
This is a full-time role inside a department store, keeping sales floors, restrooms, offices, and cafeteria areas clean. It comes with a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, weekly pay, and store discount).
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these practical, steady jobs tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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