🏥 Toms River Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Solid Openings

Toms River’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and rehab centers all hiring. If you’re looking for steady work helping patients, there are several strong options right now.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.92 – $27.92/hour

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

This is a front-line role in a busy retail pharmacy, filling prescriptions, helping patients, and keeping everything accurate and compliant. Great fit if you like fast-paced work, customer service, and want paid training with room to grow in pharmacy.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Community Medical Center

Location: 99 Highway 37 West, Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time, 3×12 hr day shifts (7:00a–7:30p)

Pay: $48.29 – $67.04/hour

This ED RN role is in one of the region’s busiest emergency departments, caring for about 240 patients a day. Ideal if you have NJ RN licensure, BLS/ACLS/PALS, and want high-acuity experience, strong teamwork, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Redefine Healthcare

Location: Oakhurst, Toms River & East Brunswick, NJ (multi-site)

(multi-site) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $23 – $25/hour, depending on specialty/experience

This CMA role supports a multi-specialty team (pain, ortho, neuro, psych, PT, and more) with room to grow. You’ll handle vitals, histories, EHR documentation, procedures, and patient calls—must be bilingual English/Spanish and a Certified Medical Assistant with 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: Revhab

Location: Toms River, NJ (single facility)

Type: Not stated (in-person, on-site)

Not stated (in-person, on-site) Pay: $70,000 – $120,000/year

If you’re tired of home care driving and cancellations, this is a stable, facility-based PT role with flexible hours (8–4, 9–5, or 10–6). You’ll work in a well-equipped gym with a Rehab Tech on site, focusing on evaluations, treatment plans, and progress tracking.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Community Medical Center

Location: 99 Highway 37 West, Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $16.68 – $18.99/hour

Great entry point into hospital work—no license required. You’ll safely move patients between units, imaging, and discharge, help with bed management, and support the care team while staying active on your feet.

Employer: Complete Care at Arbors

Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time, 3–11 PM (includes some on-call weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Lead the nursing team on the evening shift in a long-term care/subacute setting. You’ll supervise staff, oversee meds and treatments, do rounds, and support residents and families—best for RNs with NJ license and some LTC or subacute experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Toms River tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.