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Toms River
🛒 Toms River Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
6 days ago
Toms River has a nice mix of retail and customer service openings right now, from entry-level to management. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Store Manager in Training (Bench)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 2360 Lakewood Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28 per year + quarterly bonus potential
This role trains you to run a Dollar Tree store: hiring and coaching staff, keeping the store looking sharp, and driving sales. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan) and room to grow.
Assistant Department Manager (Deco)
- Employer: Floor & Decor
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $18.00 – $25.70 per hour
Lead and train product sales specialists while helping customers pick out tile, flooring, and décor. Good fit if you like a fast-paced warehouse store, learning product details, and want bonus and career advancement opportunities plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.
Salesperson
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Type: Full-time or part-time possible (listed as Full-time here)
- Pay Range: $16.40 – $17.75 per hour
Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store upkeep. Good for someone who enjoys cars, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and wants retail experience with a clear pay range and benefits for eligible team members.
Customer Service Associate / Account Rep
- Employer: Superior Promotional Bags
- Location: Toms River, NJ (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour
Answer calls and emails, update customer accounts, and help solve order issues for a promotional products company. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and like office-style customer service; includes paid time off, weekly company-paid lunch, and a flexible, family-oriented environment.
Store Operations Consultant
- Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Location: Toms River, NJ
- Type: Part-time
Support wireless sales consultants, help customers with Verizon products, process payments, and keep the store looking good. Ideal if you want part-time hours, like tech, and enjoy talking with people in a busy retail setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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