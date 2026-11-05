🛒 Toms River Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Toms River has a nice mix of retail and customer service openings right now, from entry-level to management. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 2360 Lakewood Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,995.52 – $59,001.28 per year + quarterly bonus potential

This role trains you to run a Dollar Tree store: hiring and coaching staff, keeping the store looking sharp, and driving sales. Comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan) and room to grow.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.00 – $25.70 per hour

Lead and train product sales specialists while helping customers pick out tile, flooring, and décor. Good fit if you like a fast-paced warehouse store, learning product details, and want bonus and career advancement opportunities plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Full-time or part-time possible (listed as Full-time here)

Full-time or part-time possible (listed as here) Pay Range: $16.40 – $17.75 per hour

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store upkeep. Good for someone who enjoys cars, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and wants retail experience with a clear pay range and benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Superior Promotional Bags

Location: Toms River, NJ (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Answer calls and emails, update customer accounts, and help solve order issues for a promotional products company. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and like office-style customer service; includes paid time off, weekly company-paid lunch, and a flexible, family-oriented environment.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Toms River, NJ

Type: Part-time

Support wireless sales consultants, help customers with Verizon products, process payments, and keep the store looking good. Ideal if you want part-time hours, like tech, and enjoy talking with people in a busy retail setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.