🤝 Toms River Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Toms River has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care-focused team. Here are a few community and social service roles worth a look.

Employer: Preferred Behavioral Health Group

Preferred Behavioral Health Group Location: Toms River, NJ (591 Lakehurst Road)

Salary: $50,000/year

Type: Full-time, program hours 12pm–8pm

Work with teens (13–17) in a small, after-school partial care program where you can really get to know each youth. Great fit for recent grads in psychology, social work, or ABA who want strong supervision, free trainings, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, 403(b), PTO, and more).

Employer: Team Management 2000 Inc.

Team Management 2000 Inc. Location: Toms River, NJ (in-person)

Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Type: Full-time, flexible hours

Provide individual, group, and family counseling for a caseload of 20+ clients in addiction treatment. You’ll use your CADC certification and 3+ years’ experience to handle treatment planning, documentation, and crisis support, with health, dental, vision, and PTO benefits.

Employer: Distinctive Living – Mira Vie Toms River

Location: Toms River, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead all resident activities in a senior living community, from planning monthly calendars to outings and special events. Ideal if you have 3+ years in assisted living or memory care, strong communication skills, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and a “Great Place to Work” culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person who cares about people and shows up ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.