📅 Watermelon Festival 5K & Fun Run in Tompkinsville – Sept 4, 2027

H.A.M. Henderson Masonic Lodge is hosting the Watermelon Festival 5K again, now part of the Bowling Green Running Club Grand Prix for 2026.

Join neighbors for a timed 5K race or a Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, September 4, 2027 at 8:00 AM at 215 W 3rd St, Tompkinsville, KY 42167.

Trophies will be awarded, and race proceeds support the Kids Christmas fund, so your entry helps local kids.

To guarantee a t‑shirt, register before August 28, 2027.

For signup info, contact Shad Welch at 417-274-9096 or shadwelch@me.